Top 25 college basketball schedule, odds for Friday, December 3rd

The Friday night lineup for college basketball is a light one with just four ranked teams in action on the evening. However, two in particular are worth keeping an eye on.

The No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks will test themselves on the road against a Big East foe when traveling back to the New York City area to face the St. John’s Red Storm. They will play the very first basketball game at the new UBS Arena in Elmont, NY.

In the heartland, we’ll have a big time Big Ten battle as the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers will open conference play against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Both teams are undefeated and would gain a huge boost to open league play with a win.

Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on Friday, December 3rd, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. #7 Texas

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: LHN

Location: Austin, TX

Odds: Texas -27, Total 140.5

#8 Kansas vs. St. John’s

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1

Location: Elmont, NY

Odds: Kansas -6.5, Total 157

Bryant vs. #15 Houston

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN+

Location: Houston, TX

Odds: Houston -23.5, Total 139.5

Iowa vs. #2 Purdue

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Channel: BTN

Location: West Lafayette, IN

Odds: Purdue -12, Total 161

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.