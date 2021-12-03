UT Rio Grande Valley vs. No. 7 Texas: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 7 Texas Longhorns are back in action on Friday night and will welcome in another in-state foe when the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros pays a visit to Austin.

Texas (5-1) continued rolling through its non-conference schedule on Monday when vanquishing Sam Houston State 73-57. The Longhorns briefly trailed at the start of the first half before turning on the jets and never looking back. Andrew Jones had a nice outing with 14 points, four rebounds, and four steals on the evening. Marcus Carr had 19 points and four assists.

UT Rio Grande Valley (4-4) has been competitive in most of its games this season and made Illinois sweat a little bit last Friday before ultimately falling 94-85. The Vaqueros actually led the Fighting Illini by 12 halfway through the first half and had a lead as late as the midway point of the second before the bottom ultimately fell out. Justin Johnson led with 28 points, Marek Nelson had 23 points and seven rebounds before fouling out. A midweek 83-77 loss to TAMU-Corpus Christi isn’t great either.

How to watch UT Rio Grande Valley vs. No. 7 Texas

When: Friday, December 3rd, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX

TV: LHN

Where to live stream online: Watch ESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Texas -27

Total: 140.5

The Pick

UTRGV +27

The Vaqueros are terrible, and did lose to TAMU-CC in the Battle for Texan Initials, but that was a trap game as they’re getting the Islanders yet again after this matchup with Texas. The Illinois game shows they can have life against lesser opponents. We’ll take UTRGV to cover against Chris Beard’s team that is 349th in pace, which leads to less points.

