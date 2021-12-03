No. 8 Kansas vs. St. John’s: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks are back in the New York City area for the second time this year as they are set to battle the St. John’s Red Storm at the brand new UBS Arena in Elmont, NY. This will be the first ever basketball game played at the recently opened venue in Long Island.

After falling to Dayton in the semifinals of the last week’s ESPN Events Invitational tournament, Kansas (5-1) was able to bounce back on Sunday with a 96-83 victory over Iona in the third-place game. Kansas maintained control throughout the entire game, building a lead as large as 23 in the second half. Christian Braun led the way with 18 points, seven rebounds, and four assists for the win. This game surprisingly marked the very meeting between KU head coach Bill Self and Iona head coach Rick Pitino.

St. John’s (5-1) has rolled through its first six games with its only setback coming in the form of a 76-74 loss to Indiana. The Red Storm were last in action on Saturday when taking out NJIT for a 77-68 victory. Joel Soriano had 16 points and nine rebounds in the win.

How to watch No. 8 Kansas vs. St. John’s

When: Friday, December 3rd, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: UBS Arena, Elmont, NY

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kansas -6.5

Total: 157

The Pick

Over 157

Mike Anderson’s “40 Minutes of Hell” is a perfect matchup for KU’s drive-and-kick in transition. If the Johnnies decide to pick up the Jayhawks full-court, we’re looking at a lot of baskets in a hurry. The winning team might need 90 tonight.

