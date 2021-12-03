Bryant vs. No. 15 Houston: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 15 Houston Cougars are back in action in front of their home fans on a Friday night when and will welcome the Bryant Bulldogs to the Fertitta Center.

Houston (6-1) returned to action on Tuesday after a break over Thanksgiving weekend and crushed Northwestern State in a 99-58 shellacking. The Cougars controlled the entire contest throughout and put down the Demons with ease. Marcus Sasser had 26 points and four steals in the win.

Bryant (3-4) fell below .500 on Sunday by falling 63-61 to Dartmouth in an overtime heartbreaker. The Bulldogs broke out to a 10-0 lead to start the game but quickly found themselves in a dogfight until the bitter end. Charles Pride had 23 points, 14 rebounds, and four steals in the loss.

How to watch Bryant vs. No. 15 Houston

When: Friday, December 3rd, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

TV: ESPN+

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Houston -23.5

Total: 139.5

The Pick

Over 139.5

Houston is flying up the court this season by Kelvin Sampson’s usual standards, and actually getting 66 possessions a game, good for 299th in the country. But add that to Bryant’s 71.5 possessions (50th nationally), and you’ve got a game where the athleticism of UH will be unleashed. Coogs get at least 85 here, and the Bulldogs can make up the rest.

