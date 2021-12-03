Iowa vs. No. 2 Purdue: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

Friday will mark the start of Big Ten conference play and the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers will get things going when welcoming the Iowa Hawkeyes to West Lafayette, IN.

Purdue (7-0) flexed its number two ranking during the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday by crushing Florida State 93-65. It was all Boilermakers throughout as they never trailed throughout the entire contest. Jaden Ivey dropped 18 points and six rebounds in the win. Sasha Stefanovic had 11 points and six assists.

Iowa (7-0) is also unbeaten and knocking on the door of a Top 25 ranking. The Hawkeyes were able to stay undefeated in its ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup on Monday, edging Virginia in a 75-74 nailbiter. Letting a 14-point lead at halftime slip sway, Joe Toussaint came in clutch when burying a jumper with eight second remaining to put his team ahead. Patrick McCaffery sealed the game with a block on the ensuing UVA possession.

How to watch Iowa vs. No. 2 Purdue

When: Friday, December 3rd, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

TV: BTN

Where to live stream online: Fox Sports Go, Fox Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Purdue -12

Total: 161

The Pick

Over 161

The Boilermakers are not only one of the best teams in America, they’re one of the most fun to watch. And combine that with the pace of Iowa (14.8 seconds per possession length, 7th in America), we should be in for an up-and-down classic. These are two of the top three offenses in America, and they’re not afraid to shoot early in the clock. Buckle up and count buckets.

