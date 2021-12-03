Hawai’i to face Memphis in 2021 Hawai’i Bowl

The Hawai’i Warriors and Memphis Tigers will face off in the 2021 Hawai’i Bowl. The game will take place at the Ching Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday, December 24th. The game will air on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

Hawai’i Warriors (3-5, 6-7 Mountain West)

The Warriors took advantage of a 13th game and became bowl eligible with a win over the Wyoming Cowboys in their regular season finale. Hawai’i needed consecutive victories to close out the year and got it done behind fantastic offensive performances. Chevan Cordeiro threw for 729 yards with five touchdowns in the past two matchups to reach a bowl game.

Memphis Tigers (6-6, 3-5 AAC)

The Tigers came dangerously close to missing out on a bowl game for the first time since their second season under Justin Fuente in 2013. Memphis held off the Tulane Green Wave in a five-point victory in the regular season finale to earn their sixth win. Ryan Silverfield began his first year in charge of the program with Arizona Wildcats transfer quarterback Grant Gunnell’s season ending prior to the first game of the year. Freshman Seth Henigan took advantage of the extra reps and completed 59.8% of throws for 3,342 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions.