Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Hero World Challenge

The Hero World Challenge is a nice way for 20 of the best golfers in the world to get some sunshine and earn some cash at Albany in New Providence, Bahamas.

After Thursday’s first round on what isn’t the most challenging of tracks, Abraham Ancer, Daniel Berger, and Rory McIlroy are all tied at -6 with a set of 66’s. Brooks Koepka, Webb Simpson, and Justin Thomas are all one shot back at -5, but basically everyone is in contention as 90% of the field is in red figures. The only player on the wrong side of par is Harris English who is +3 after a tough round.

The second day of the tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 10:55 a.m. ET, and Ancer and Berger as the caboose twosome at 12:34 p.m.. You can watch Round 2 of the Hero World Challenge on Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Hero World Challenge on Friday, December 3rd.