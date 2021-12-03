 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Hero World Challenge

The second round of the 2021 Hero World Challenge tees off at 10:55 a.m. ET on Friday at the Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By DKNation Staff
Abraham Ancer of Mexico warms up during the first round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course on December 02, 2021 in Nassau. Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Hero World Challenge is a nice way for 20 of the best golfers in the world to get some sunshine and earn some cash at Albany in New Providence, Bahamas.

After Thursday’s first round on what isn’t the most challenging of tracks, Abraham Ancer, Daniel Berger, and Rory McIlroy are all tied at -6 with a set of 66’s. Brooks Koepka, Webb Simpson, and Justin Thomas are all one shot back at -5, but basically everyone is in contention as 90% of the field is in red figures. The only player on the wrong side of par is Harris English who is +3 after a tough round.

The second day of the tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 10:55 a.m. ET, and Ancer and Berger as the caboose twosome at 12:34 p.m.. You can watch Round 2 of the Hero World Challenge on Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Hero World Challenge on Friday, December 3rd.

2021 Hero World Challenge, Round 2 tee times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
10:55 AM Henrik Stenson Harris English
11:06 AM Justin Rose Jordan Spieth
11:17 AM Scottie Scheffler Sam Burns
11:28 AM Xander Schauffele Matt Fitzpatrick
11:39 AM Tyrrell Hatton Bryson DeChambeau
11:50 AM Viktor Hovland Collin Morikawa
12:01 PM Tony Finau Patrick Reed
12:12 PM Justin Thomas Brooks Koepka
12:23 PM Rory McIlroy Webb Simpson
12:34 PM Daniel Berger Abraham Ancer

