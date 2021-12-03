Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, December 3

Friday’s NBA slate features nine games, headlined by two evening games with the Phoenix Suns playing the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers facing the Los Angeles Clippers. There’s plenty of opportunities across the board when it comes to player props, so here are the best ones to go after in Friday’s schedule.

Bradley Beal, over 1.5 3-pointers (-115)

Beal has admittedly been down from deep this season, shooting just 26.9 percent. He’s 2-10 in his last two games, but only needs to make two triples here for this prop to pay off. The guard is going to get out of this slump at some point and while the Cavaliers do present a tough matchup for him, the bar is fairly low here.

Domantas Sabonis, over 16.5 points (-110)

With Bam Adebayo out for the Heat, expect Sabonis to feast inside. The Pacers big man is averaging 17.5 points per game. Despite of a four-point outing against the Bucks recently, Sabonis has topped 16.5 points in four of the last seven games and finished with 16 points in one of those unders. With a favorable matchup, look for the big man to top this line easily.

Marcus Smart, over 3.5 rebounds (+100)

Smart is averaging 4.0 rebounds per game, so it’s not like you’re expecting something out of the ordinary with this prop. The guard will likely be more involved on the boards against a physical Jazz team. While he’s become more of a passer this season offensively, Smart is still known for his toughness and willingness to crash the glass. At plus odds, this is a strong prop.

