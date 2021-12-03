NBA DFS value plays under $5K for Friday, December 3

We’ve got a solid nine-game slate on tap for Friday night with a few big injuries to track. Anthony Davis will be one to keep an eye on in the later slot. He’s questionable to play due to a thumb injury. Kristaps Porzingis is looking like he’ll be held out as well. Let’s dive into some value options for the slate on DraftKings.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays under $5K that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Daniel Gafford, Wizards, $5,000

We might as well rename Gafford to something more appropriate for tonight — Chalky McChalkerson. Not so fast! The Washington Wizards big man may go somewhat overlooked despite being a fantastic tournament play on Friday night. Gafford has a double-double in three straight games, scoring at least 31 fantasy points in four straight games. One of those games was an anomaly with 8 blocks, but still. The floor is there and Gafford has a pretty great shot of returning 4-5x his salary against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cameron Johnson, Suns, $4,200

The Phoenix Suns will be an interesting source for value on the slate with Devin Booker still out. In their last game against the Pistons, Johnson played 27 minutes, scoring 19 points with 6 rebounds for 33.5 fantasy points. On Tuesday vs. the Dubs, the UNC product had 27 fantasy points in 29 minutes. Expect Johnson to get around 25-30 minutes in a competitive game and have a good shot at returning value at low ownership.

Dorian Finney-Smith, Mavericks, $4,000

The Mavs are likely going to be without Porzingis against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. If that’s the case, DFS should get more usage and touches. The big thing with Finney-Smith is rebounds. He hasn’t been boarding up as well this season, but Porzingis not being on the court could impact that. I think we see Finney-Smith grab more boards, which gives him a strong floor given the amount of minutes he should see in this matchup.