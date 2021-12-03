Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Clippers on Friday

The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers meet once again in one of the most heated rivalries in the NBA. The Lakers have long been the more successful franchise, but the Clippers have started to rack up wins themselves in the last decade. Some of the stars have changed but the general competitive nature of both teams remains.

The Lakers are 1.5-point favorites against the spread according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 218.5. The Lakers are -120 on the moneyline while the Clippers are +100.

Lakers vs. Clippers, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers +1.5 (-115)

Paul George should be refreshed after sitting out the team’s last contest. The Lakers do get LeBron James back, so they’ll be at full strength on paper. However, that has not translated into routine victories. The Clippers have played good basketball this season, and should be able to cover here.

Over/Under: Over 218.5 (-110)

The Lakers, for all their problems, are sixth in points per game this season at 111.6. The Clippers have been less effective putting the ball in the basket, ranking 22nd in the league at 105.6 ppg. However, the Lakers are near the bottom of the league in points allowed so this could be an opportunity for the Clippers to get their offense going in a big way.

