Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Warriors on Friday

The Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors meet up for the second time this week, with the Suns grabbing a win Tuesday to extend their unbeaten run. Phoenix enters Friday’s contest on an eighteen-game winning streak and now sits at the top of the Western conference.

The Warriors are 7-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with Golden State -300 on the moneyline and Phoenix +235. The total is set at 216.5.

Suns vs. Warriors, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns +7 (-105)

Stephen Curry played poorly in the 104-96 loss Tuesday, and he didn’t get much help from the supporting cast. The Warriors should respond well at home Friday but the Suns are playing their best basketball. Even if they see the winning run end, seven points is too much for a game Phoenix did win earlier this week. Take the Suns against the spread.

Over/Under: Under 216.5 (-110)

The earlier meeting between the two teams went under this mark, although the Warriors were abysmal from the floor. Golden State should play better at home but both teams are strong defensively and now have a better idea of each other’s tendencies. Even with two great offenses, the under is the play here.

