Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Hawks on Friday

The Philadelphia 76ers face the Atlanta Hawks Friday in a rematch of last season’s second-round playoff series, which the Hawks won 4-3. That series has had lasting ramifications in Philadelphia, particularly surrounding star guard Ben Simmons. The Sixers do have other stars in Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris, but Simmons’ absence continues to be a storyline for the team.

The Hawks are 1.5-point favorites against the spread according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 215.5. Atlanta is -120 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is +100.

76ers vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers +1.5 (-110)

The 76ers had a truly abysmal shooting performance in their last game against the Celtics and still only lost by one point. Philadelphia was rocked by COVID protocols but finally has most of its roster back. The Hawks are coming off a big win over the Pacers and even though they’re the home team, there could be a slight dropoff here. Take the 76ers against the spread.

Over/Under: Over 215.5 (-110)

The 76ers should shoot better than they did against Boston, given Atlanta’s defense is struggling. The Hawks are more than capable of lighting up the scoreboard and have one of the top offenses in the league. Atlanta has hit the over in four of the last five games, while Philadelphia has reached it just once in the last five. Given where the line is at, the over seems to be the better play.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.