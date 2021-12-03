Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Jazz on Friday

The Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz meet Friday evening with both teams looking to make it three wins in a row. The Celtics have started to get going again with Jaylen Brown coming back in the lineup, while the Jazz remain one of the better teams in the West.

Utah is a 7.5-point favorite against the spread and -335 on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Boston is +260 on the moneyline, with the total set at 209.5.

Celtics vs. Jazz, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Jazz -7.5 (-110)

When the Jazz win this season, they tend to win big. Only two of Utah’s wins have come by less than nine points, sot that’s good news here. The Jazz are coming into this game off two dominant wins and should keep it rolling in the homestand. Take Utah against the spread.

Over/Under: Under 209.5 (-105)

Utah is 7-5 on overs as the home team, while having a 10-11 mark on overs this season. The Celtics are 8-13-1 on overs this season. Both teams rank in the top 10 defensively in terms of points allowed, so the under is the play here despite the relatively low number.

