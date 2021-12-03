Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Pacers on Friday

The Miami Heat visit the Indiana Pacers Friday in a matchup of two teams heading in opposite directions early in the season. The Heat are dealing with some injuries at the moment but look to be a contender in the East while the Pacers haven’t quite meshed yet under new head coach Rick Carlisle.

The Pacers are 6-point favorites against the spread according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with Indiana -235 on the moneyline and Miami +190. The total is set at 207.5.

Heat vs. Pacers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pacers -6 (-105)

Indiana has been competitive throughout the season, and is often on the losing end of close games. This should be a relatively easy win though, with Miami’s best players Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo sidelined. Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis have played well together, which is one of the few things going right for Indiana this year. Take the Pacers against the spread.

Over/Under: Over 207.5 (-115)

Both teams have been hitting overs recently, with Indiana going over in four of the last five games and Miami going over in three of the last four. This is a relatively low total and even with Butler and Adebayo out, the Heat have enough firepower to remain competitive in this game. With a low number, the over is the stronger option.

