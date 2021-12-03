How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream and what to watch for December 3rd episode

WWE Smackdown invades the great state of Texas tonight, with a new episode coming live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

It’s the first Smackdown of the final month of the year for the blue brand and on this show, they’ll start revving up the build towards the Day 1 pay-per-view in Atlanta on New Year’s Day. And what better way to begin that build than the return of the “Beast”.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, December 3

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: FOX.com/live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

The show will be highlighted by the return of Brock Lesnar, who has been off television since after Crown Jewel ppv in October. It was announced at the end of last week’s show that Lesnar’s on-screen suspension has ended and he will be immediately showing up on the blue brand to confront Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

If he wants a shot at the title, he’ll also have to deal with new No. 1 contender Sami Zayn. Zayn won a battle royal last week to earn a future shot at Reigns, but Lesnar being added to the mix is certainly not good news for the veteran star. We’ll see how they play this tonight.

We’ll also see the continuation of the title feud between Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Toni Storm. Flair literally pied Storm in the face and humiliated her last week, so we’ll see how the upstart responds tonight.