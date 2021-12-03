Devin Haney vs. Joseph Diaz odds: How odds have opened for Saturday’s bout

It’s almost fight night with a significant card on Saturday, December 4. The men’s lightweight division gets the spotlight, but the women’s welterweight division will see the undisputed title on the line at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Devin Haney puts his WBC title on the line against Joseph Diaz as we move closer to a potential unification of the division. Last week, George Kambosos, Jr. stunned Teofimo Lopez to claim the other three major lightweight titles, as well as The Ring title. He has his pick of fights, and a match with Haney in the new year to unify the division is likely high on his list.

Haney comes into the bout with a 26-0 record and was the No. 3 contender prior to Lopez’s loss. Diaz is 32-1-1 and was the No. 5 contender. Haney is a sizable favorite to win the bout, installed by DraftKings Sportsbook at -600. Haney winning the bout by decision or technical decision tops winning method odds at -200.

Jessica McCaskill is putting her undisputed welterweight championship on the line against Kandi Wyatt. McCaskill is 10-2 and holds the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring titles. She defeated Cecilia Braekhus in August 2020 to claim the undisputed crown, and then won a rematch seven months later to retain the crown. Wyatt comes into the fight with a 10-3 record and having lost two straight. Wyatt is a last-minute replacement after Argentinian two-weight champ Victoria Bustos had travel issues due to COVID-19 protocols.

It’s no surprise McCaskill is a huge favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. She’s installed at -3000 to win while Wyatt is +1200. McCaskill winning by KO, TKO, or DQ is the favored winning method at -135.

Odds for Saturday’s card

Moneyline

Haney: -600

Diaz: +425

McCaskill: -600

Wyatt: +425

Total rounds

Haney vs. Diaz, 10.5 rounds: Over (-425) or Under (+320)

McCaskill vs. Wyatt, 8.5 rounds: Over (-115) or Under (-105)

Haney vs. Diaz to go the distance

Yes: -350

No: +230

McCaskill vs. Wyatt to go the distance

Yes: +105

No: -140

Special odds for Haney vs. Diaz

Both fighters to be knocked down: +1000

Haney to be knocked down: Yes (+300) or no (-500)

Diaz to be knocked down: Yes (+130) or no (-180)

Either fighter to be knocked down: Yes (-120) or no (-120)

To be knocked down and win: Haney (+700) or Diaz (+2000)

O/U 1.5 knockdowns: Over (+400) or Under (-700)

