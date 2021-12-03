Devin Haney vs. Joseph Diaz weigh-in: Start time, live stream, how and what to watch on Friday

The lightweight division is in the spotlight for a second straight weekend, this time at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. WBC champ Devin Haney is facing off against Joseph Diaz in the main event of a card that will also feature Jessica McCaskill defending her undisputed welterweight title against Kandi Wyatt.

The full card will hit the scales on Friday at 4 p.m. ET to weigh in for their bouts. The weigh-ins will air on DAZN.

The lightweight limit is 135 pounds. In his last fight, Haney weighed in exactly 135 against Jorge Linares. Meanwhile, Diaz weighed in at 134.4 pounds for his bout against Javier Fortuna. Haney is a -600 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Diaz is a +425 underdog.

The welterweight limit is 147 pounds. In her last fight, McCaskill weighed in at 144.6 pounds for her bout against Cecilia Brækhus. Wyatt weighed in at 145 pounds for her bout against Alma Ibarra. McCaskill is a -3000 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Wyatt is a +1200 underdog.

Full Card for Haney vs. Diaz