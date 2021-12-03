Devin Haney vs. Joseph Diaz weigh-in: Start time, live stream, how and what to watch on Friday

The lightweight division is in the spotlight for a second straight weekend, this time at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. WBC champ Devin Haney is facing off against Joseph Diaz in the main event of a card that will also feature Jessica McCaskill defending her undisputed welterweight title against Kandi Wyatt.
The full card will hit the scales on Friday at 4 p.m. ET to weigh in for their bouts. The weigh-ins will air on DAZN.
The lightweight limit is 135 pounds. In his last fight, Haney weighed in exactly 135 against Jorge Linares. Meanwhile, Diaz weighed in at 134.4 pounds for his bout against Javier Fortuna. Haney is a -600 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Diaz is a +425 underdog.
The welterweight limit is 147 pounds. In her last fight, McCaskill weighed in at 144.6 pounds for her bout against Cecilia Brækhus. Wyatt weighed in at 145 pounds for her bout against Alma Ibarra. McCaskill is a -3000 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Wyatt is a +1200 underdog.
Full Card for Haney vs. Diaz
- Main event: Devin Haney vs. Joseph Diaz, for Haney’s WBC lightweight title
- Co-main event: Jessica McCaskill vs. Kandi Wyatt, for undisputed welterweight title
- Montana Love vs. Carlos Diaz, junior welterweight
- Filip Hrgovic vs. Emir Ahmatovic, for Hrgovic’s IBF International heavyweight title
- Austin Williams vs. Quatavious Cash, middleweight
- Alexis Espino vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr., super middleweight
- Marc Castro vs. Ronaldo Solis, junior lightweight
- Amari Jones vs. TBA, junior middleweight
- Ricardo Rafael Sandoval vs. Carlos Buitrago, flyweight