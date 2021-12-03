 clock menu more-arrow no yes

There will be no cut line at the 2021 Hero World Challenge

The Hero World Challenge has just 20 participants and thus no cut line. That means everybody advances to the weekend. We break down what it all means.

Hiroshi Iwata of Japan acknowledges fans after holing out on the 9th green during the first round of the ZOZO Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 21, 2021 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images

The PGA Tour’s best are in the Bahamas this weekend for the 2021 Hero World Challenge, the charity-focused silly season stop that gives 20 of the best players in the world a nice vacation at a gorgeous resort, but without any chance of heading home after Friday.

With such a small field, all the players will finish the weekend at Albany in New Providence, Bahamas. After the first 18 holes on Thursday, Abraham Ancer, Daniel Berger, and Rory McIlroy are all tied at -6 on the track that’s pretty easy for the best in the world. Brooks Koepka, Webb Simpson, and Justin Thomas are all one shot back at -5. And the only participant that seems out of contention is Harris English who posted a tough +3 75 on Thursday.

The players will start Round 2 at 10:55 a.m. ET, while Berger and Ancer will be the last twosome announced at 12:34 p.m. Coming into Friday’s second round, McIlory is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +350 followed by Thomas at +600.

