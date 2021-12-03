 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mark Turgeon resigns as Maryland basketball head coach

The Terrapins coach is out after a 5-3 start in 2021-22.

By David Fucillo Updated
Head coach Mark Turgeon of the Maryland Terrapins watches the game against the George Washington Colonials at Xfinity Center on November 11, 2021 in College Park, Maryland. Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

The Maryland Terrapins will be looking for a new head coach on the hardwood as Mark Turgeon has resigned after eight games in the 2021-22 season. Turgeon began as the head coach at Maryland in 2014-15 and led the Terrapins to five NCAA tournaments.

Danny Manning takes over as the interim head coach. According to 247sports.com, Turgeon’s decision is in large part the result of major fan unrest at Maryland that made his situation untenable.

There has long been a sense that Turgeon was underwhelming in his tenure despite landing top recruits consistently. Maryland has been a basketball powerhouse even with the move to the Big Ten, and consistently has fielded talent teams. However, the Terps never seemed to get to the next level with that talent under Turgeon, making the Sweet 16 one time in his tenure.

Turgeon leaves Maryland with a 226-116 record. Manning, who has head coaching stints at Tulsa and Wake Forest, could be considered for the permanent job depending on how the season unfolds.

More From DraftKings Nation