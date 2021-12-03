Mark Turgeon resigns as Maryland basketball head coach

The Maryland Terrapins will be looking for a new head coach on the hardwood as Mark Turgeon has resigned after eight games in the 2021-22 season. Turgeon began as the head coach at Maryland in 2014-15 and led the Terrapins to five NCAA tournaments.

Danny Manning takes over as the interim head coach. According to 247sports.com, Turgeon’s decision is in large part the result of major fan unrest at Maryland that made his situation untenable.

There has long been a sense that Turgeon was underwhelming in his tenure despite landing top recruits consistently. Maryland has been a basketball powerhouse even with the move to the Big Ten, and consistently has fielded talent teams. However, the Terps never seemed to get to the next level with that talent under Turgeon, making the Sweet 16 one time in his tenure.

Turgeon leaves Maryland with a 226-116 record. Manning, who has head coaching stints at Tulsa and Wake Forest, could be considered for the permanent job depending on how the season unfolds.