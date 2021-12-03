Wendell Smallwood start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Washington Football Team will be without their receiving back J.D. McKissic this week due to a concussion. According to head coach Ron Rivera, McKissic’s role will be taken over by Wendell Smallwood.

With McKissic out, expect Wendell Smallwood — not Jaret Patterson — to fill the McKissic role for Washington. Rivera was asked if Patterson could fill it and then Rivera pivoted to Smallwood. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 3, 2021

Antonio Gibson will remain the lead back and his coming off a huge workload in Week 12, even with McKissic playing for much of the game. McKissic managed two touchdowns in that game and Washington would very much like to establish the run against the Raiders this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington, RB, Wendell Smallwood

Smallwood hasn’t been called on this season, but will get his chance in Week 13. He’s shown flashes as a receiving back and should have at least some value in fantasy PPR leagues.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Smallwood is a sit in most leagues, even though he should see work. In deeper PPR leagues, he’s likely worth flexing where needed.