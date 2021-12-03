 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wendell Smallwood start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Wendell Smallwood ahead of the Washington’s Week 13 matchup against the Raiders

By Chet Gresham
Wendell Smallwood #34 of the Washington Redskins carries the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second half at FedExField on November 24, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Football Team will be without their receiving back J.D. McKissic this week due to a concussion. According to head coach Ron Rivera, McKissic’s role will be taken over by Wendell Smallwood.

Antonio Gibson will remain the lead back and his coming off a huge workload in Week 12, even with McKissic playing for much of the game. McKissic managed two touchdowns in that game and Washington would very much like to establish the run against the Raiders this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington, RB, Wendell Smallwood

Smallwood hasn’t been called on this season, but will get his chance in Week 13. He’s shown flashes as a receiving back and should have at least some value in fantasy PPR leagues.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Smallwood is a sit in most leagues, even though he should see work. In deeper PPR leagues, he’s likely worth flexing where needed.

