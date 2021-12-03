Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz odds: How odds have settled for lightweight title bout

The lightweight division has a busy weekend in store on December 4th and 5th. Devin Haney and Joseph Diaz square off on Saturday the 4th for the WBC lightweight title. On Sunday, Gervonta Davis and Isaac Cruz square off for the WBA (regular) title. George Kambosos, Jr. claimed the “super” title, and it wouldn’t be a sanctioning body if they didn’t have ten different versions of the same title.

Davis comes into the fight with a 25-0 record and titles at both junior welterweight and lightweight. His last fight was at junior welterweight, beating Mario Barrios in June via 11th round TKO. He fought two lightweight fights before that bout and junior lightweight before those two.

Cruz is 22-1-1 and was signed to fight Davis on November 3. Davis had been scheduled to fight Rolando Romero, but Romero was pulled after multiple allegations of sexual assault. This will be Davis’ first title fight and he has won 11 straight bouts coming into this one.

Current odds for Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz

Davis: -1400

Cruz: +750

Total rounds: 6.5 (over -115, under -105)

Winning Method

Davis by decision or technical decision: +400

Davis by KO, TKO, or DQ: -425

Cruz by decision or technical decision: +1600

Cruz by KO, TKO, or DQ: +1200

Draw: +2500

