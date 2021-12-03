 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Report: Mario Cristobal has contract extension offer from Oregon amid Miami rumors

The Ducks are prepared to keep Cristobal in Eugene.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Washington State v Oregon
Head coach Mario Cristobal of the Oregon Ducks looks on from the sidelines during the first half of the game against the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon.
Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images

The Oregon Ducks have a contract extension offer in place for Mario Cristobal, according to the Oregonian’s John Canzano. The extension is line with the recent contracts for Brian Kelly at LSU and Lincoln Riley at USC, per the report. With Cristobal considered a candidate for the Miami (FL) job in the event Manny Diaz is fired, the Ducks are prepared to keep their head coach around.

Cristobal has amassed a 35-12 record at Oregon, including three bowl game appearances in every full season he’s coached. He took over for Willie Taggart after serving as the co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

The connection to Miami is obviously for Cristobal and the school. He was an offensive lineman during his playing days at the school and served as a graduate assistant there to start his coaching career. Cristobal was also a tight end and offensive line coach for the Hurricanes, so he’s very familiar with the program. Miami doesn’t have an athletic director at the moment, so there’s still plenty of uncertainty around the program.

More From DraftKings Nation