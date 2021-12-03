Frank Harris injury: Status of UTSA quarterback for game vs. WKU in C-USA Championship

The UTSA Roadrunners meet the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the conference championship game in a rematch of a regular season meeting UTSA won. The question is whether the Roadrunners will have quarterback Frank Harris in this matchup.

Harris is reportedly probable to play tonight, even as he deals with an undisclosed injury. The quarterback has been instrumental in UTSA’s breakthrough season, throwing for 2,688 yards and 23 touchdowns against just five interceptions. He also has five rushing scores.

The Roadrunners are hoping to build on what is already their most successful season as a program. UTSA quickly rose from FCS status to Conference USA, and will be competing in the conference’s title game for the first time. Jeff Traylor has been among names for head coaching openings elsewhere, but it looks like he’ll be at UTSA for at least another season based on the way the coaching cycle has gone.

The Roadrunners are a 3.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 72.5.