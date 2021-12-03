Javonte Green out, Alex Caruso questionable Saturday vs. Nets

Chicago Bulls G Javonte Green has been ruled out while G Alex Caruso is questionable to play in Saturday’s game vs. the Brooklyn Nets. Green has been placed in health and safety protocols along with G Coby White. Caruso is dealing with a hamstring injury and may be held out.

Green has been in the starting lineup most games since Patrick Williams was ruled out for the season. Caruso has been one of the top 6th men in the NBA and his defense and energy have been invaluable for the Bulls all season. With Green out, expect the Bulls to start Derrick Jones Jr. against the Nets. Airplane Mode could stick in the starting lineup if Green is positive for Covid-19 and has to quarantine for 10 days.

If Caruso is also out, the Bulls may be in a bit of a bind. Their depth a guard is already lacking a bit with White out. Ayo Dosunmu would likely need to play more minutes along with Troy Brown Jr. The Bulls could also just ride the starters for most of this game since it’s pretty important for the East standings.