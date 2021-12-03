Oregon vs. Utah predictions: Picks, odds for Pac-12 Championship Game

While the College Football Playoff is out of reach, a trip to the Rose Bowl is on the line Friday night as the No. 10 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 17 Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Oregon (10-2, 7-2 Pac-12) had what might be the best road upset of any team in college football this season with their 35-28 win over Ohio State in The Horseshoe in Week 2. There were visions of another national championship dancing in the heads of the Ducks, but losses to Stanford and this same Utah team two weeks ago have made that moot. Quarterback Anthony Brown has racked up 2545 yards with 16 touchdowns for UO this season.

Utah (9-3, 8-1 Pac-12) has reeled off five straight to get here, with a 38-7 pasting of Oregon 13 days ago in Salt Lake City their biggest win of the season. There’s not a hotter team in America, and the Utes do it via the run game. With a 5.7 yards per carry average for the season, and running back Tavion Thomas leading with 168 carries for 978 yards and 18 touchdowns, it’s the ground game that makes Kyle Whittingham’s team the favorite to win their first Pac-12 title.

Here are the latest odds and bet splits for the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Oregon

Odds: +3

Handle: 33%

Bets taken: 36%

Utah

Odds: -3

Handle: 67%

Bets taken: 64%

Total

Odds: 57.5

Over Handle: 44%

Over Bets: 62%

Moneyline

Oregon +120: 47% of handle, 60% of bets

Utah -140: 53% of handle, 40% of bets

