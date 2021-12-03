Clyde Edwards-Helaire questionable for Week 13 with non-COVID-19 illness

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was unable to practice on Friday due to stomach flu. Head coach Andy Reid told reporters that Edwards-Helaire “should be fine to go” to play against the Broncos, per Sam McDowell.

Rashad Fenton and Lucas Niang will be out Sunday against the Broncos. Clyde Edwards-Helaire missed practice with the stomach flu, but "he should be fine to go" for Sunday. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) December 3, 2021

Oddly enough, this exact same scenario popped a year ago in early December and Edwards-Helaire was active, but ended up not playing due to the flu. That really doesn’t have any bearing on this year, but we do need to keep an eye on reports, especially in pre-game warmups.

Fantasy football implications

As long as Edwards-Helaire is active and appears ready to go, he’s a start, even in a tough matchup with the Broncos. His lack of receiving work remains a mystery, but he is coming off a good stretch of games and is a must start in almost all leagues. If he can’t go, Darrel Williams has proven he can be a good fantasy play when he moves up into the starting role.