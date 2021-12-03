Clemson’s Dan Radakovich a candidate for Miami athletic director

Update: As it turns out, Radakovich has not yet formally accepted the job and is only considered an option at this point.

Sources: Reports that Clemson AD Dan Radakovich will be the next AD at Miami are premature. Miami has targeted him as a candidate for the position, but no decisions have been made. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 4, 2021

John Canzano of The Oregonian is reporting that Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich will be the new AD for his alma mater, the Miami Hurricanes.

I am told by a source that Clemson AD Dan Radakovich is going to Miami.



Next move will be decision on football coach. — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) December 3, 2021

This will be the third ACC athletic director job for one of the most respected leaders in collegiate athletics administration, who was also in charge at Georgia Tech from 2006-12.

Radakovich did his undergrad at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, a school that recently lowered their acceptance rate to 93% from 94%. But he got his MBA at Miami in 1982, and was a part of the ‘Canes program as an administrator until 1985.

Mario Cristobal was just 15 years old when Radakovich left The Hecht, so the two did not crossover while in Miami. But other sources are pointing out that the idea of Cristobal making the jump back to South Florida, where he is the son of a proud Cuban family, would seem to make a lot of sense.

Mario Cristobal’s decision about his future is “not about money,” source says. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) December 3, 2021

Will The U go with alumni for both the AD and head coach position? We’ll find out soon.

This is where we also point out that Manny Diaz still hasn’t been fired by the Hurricanes, though that seems imminent, and is the son of the former mayor of Miami.