Iowa’s Keegan Murray out Friday vs. Purdue due to ankle injury

The Iowa Hawkeyes will go into their massive contest Friday against the Purdue Boilermaker without top scoreer Keegan Murray due to the forward dealing with an ankle injury.

Iowa's Keegan Murray (ankle) is OUT for tonight's game against Purdue, per a school spokesman. Averages 24.6 PPG and 8.9 RPG. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 4, 2021

Murray, the country’s second leading scorer, is the best player on Iowa’s roster. With him being out, the undefeated Hawkeyes will likely fall a few more points against the spread, Purdue was a 12.5-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook prior to the injury update. That line will move even more towards the Boilermakers.

This is a huge conference contest early in the season and it’s tough to see how Iowa can hang with Purdue without Murray. Expect Kris Murray and Jordan Bohanon to step up with the team’s leading scorer down, and the Hawkeyes are a strong team from behind the arc. If Iowa can get hot from deep, it may be able to pull off the shocker without Murray on the court.