Mikal Bridges goes to locker room Friday vs. Warriors with finger injury, returns to game

Update: Bridges has officially returned to Friday’s contest.

Update: Bridges is probable to return, so the hand injury doesn’t appear to be serious.

The Phoenix Suns could be without Mikal Bridges for the rest of Friday’s contest against the Golden State Warriors, as the small forward went to the locker room reportedly dealing with a hand injury.

Mikal Bridges walking off the court with an injured hand. He did not look happy. This game just became real irrelevant — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) December 4, 2021

Bridges had two points in seven minutes before suffering the injury. The Suns currently trail the Warriors in the second quarter.

Phoenix is currently on an 18-game win streak, which is a franchise record. Bridges has been a relatively quiet part of that winning run, averaging just 11.8 points per game. He’s typically the fourth offensive option on this team, so that’s not an unusual mark for the small forward. His 37.0 percent mark from behind the arc has been the key, as that’s what Bridges needs to be able to do for the Suns in big games.

If Bridges cannot return and is out for a while, expect Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and Landry Shamet to see more minutes. The Suns could also shift up their look to account for Bridges’ absence.