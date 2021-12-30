How to watch North Carolina vs. South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl via live online stream

ESPN will host the broadcast for the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl matchup between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the South Carolina Gamecocks. The game is set for Thursday, December 30th at 11:30 a.m. ET.

North Carolina (6-6) will try to end on a high note after a disappointing season. The Tar Heels began the year ranked No. 9 in the preseason AP poll and were thought to be one of the favorites to be an ACC title contender. Instead, they were inconsistent and fellow below expectations. Preseason Heisman contender Sam Howell dipped in production but was still solid, throwing for just under 3,000 yards with 23 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions.

South Carolina (6-6) successfully reached bowl eligibility in Year 1 of the Shane Beamer era in Columbia, SC. The Gamecocks mostly beat the teams they were supposed to beat and lost to the teams they was supposed to lose to, but got their signature win on November 6 when hammering Florida for a 40-17 victory.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. South Carolina

Date: Thursday, December 30th

Kickoff time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Stadium: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: North Carolina -335, South Carolina +260