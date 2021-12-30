 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Purdue vs. Tennessee in the Music City Bowl via live online stream

We go over how you can watch the 2021 Music City Bowl between the Purdue Boilermakers and Tennessee Volunteers on ESPN.

By Erik Buchinger

ESPN will host the broadcast for the 2021 Music City Bowl matchup between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Tennessee Volunteers. The game is set for Thursday, December 30th at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The Tennessee (7-5, 4-4 SEC) fan base has to be excited about Year 1 under Josh Heupel as the Volunteers offense came alive like they haven’t seen in years. Purdue (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) finished a game out of the top spot in the Big Ten West with a few stunning upsets, and the Boilermakers won eight games for the first time since 2007.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the Music City Bowl, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

2021 Music City Bowl: Purdue vs. Tennessee

Date: Thursday, December 30th
Kickoff time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Stadium: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app
Moneyline odds: Tennessee -190, Purdue +160

