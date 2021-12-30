How to watch Michigan State vs. Pitt in the Peach Bowl via live online stream

ESPN will host the broadcast for the 2021 Peach Bowl matchup between the Michigan State Spartans and the Pitt Panthers. The game is set for Thursday, December 30th at 7:00 p.m. ET.

This is a game of what’s missing more than what’s on the field. The best players on each team will be missing as they’ve both decided to opt out of the game and start preparing for the NFL Draft. The Spartans (10-2, 7-2 B1G) will have to find a way to replace Kenneth Walker’s productivity. He had 1646 yards on the ground and 16 touchdowns. He also another score through the air. The Spartans didn’t have anybody behind him really, with the second-leading RB, Jordon Simmons, rushing for just 255 yards all season.

The ACC champion Panthers (11-2, 8-1 ACC) will have to fill just as large of a hole, if not larger. Heisman finalist QB Kenny Pickett has opted out of the game as well. Pitt will probably hand the reins over to Nick Patti, who has seemingly been with the program for 50 years at this point. He hasn’t had a lot of playing time, but when he has he’s been solid, completing 12 of his 14 passes for 140 yards this season. No matter who is throwing the ball, they’ll still have Jordan Addison to pass it to, he’s racked up 1479 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns this year.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the Peach Bowl, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

2021 Peach Bowl:

Date: Thursday, December 30th

Kickoff time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Michigan State -125, Pittsburgh +105