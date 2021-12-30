How to watch Wisconsin vs. Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl via live online stream

ESPN will host the broadcast for the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl matchup between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Arizona State Sun Devils. The game is set for Thursday, December 30th at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The Badgers (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) started out the season in a particularly ugly fashion, but they recovered to win seven of their final eight games of the year, most of which in dominating fashion. That’s in large part thanks to their sixth-ranked defense that’s only allowing an average of about 16 points per game. QB Graham Mertz has been inconsistent for the most part, but finished the season strong throwing seven touchdowns to just three picks in the final five games of the regular season. Still, RB Braelon Allen is the guy to watch in this offense. He’s totaled 12 scores on the ground and averages over seven yards per carry.

The Sun Devils (8-4, 6-3 PAC-12) have the opposite arc to the season than the Badgers. They started the season winning five of their first six games, but then it got a bit shaky. They traded wins and losses for the rest of the season and sat at .500 for the final six games of the year. QB Jayden Daniels is a playmaker, tossing for over 2,000 yards and 10 touchdowns through the air and another six on the ground. RB Rachaad White is another player to watch, with 15 TDs and 1,000 yards on the year.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the Las Vegas Bowl, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

2021 Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Arizona State

Date: Thursday, December 30th

Kickoff time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Stadium: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Wisconsin -220, Arizona State +180