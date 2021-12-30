What channel is North Carolina vs. South Carolina on and what is game time for 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl

We have a true battle of the Carolinas on tap for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte as the North Carolina Tar Heels will meet the South Carolina Gamecocks.

North Carolina (6-6) will try to end on a high note after a disappointing season. The Tar Heels began the year ranked No. 9 in the preseason AP poll and were thought to be one of the favorites to be an ACC title contender. Instead, they were inconsistent and fellow below expectations. Preseason Heisman contender Sam Howell dipped in production but was still solid, throwing for just under 3,000 yards with 23 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions.

South Carolina (6-6) successfully reached bowl eligibility in Year 1 of the Shane Beamer era in Columbia, SC. The Gamecocks mostly beat the teams they were supposed to beat and lost to the teams they were supposed to lose to but got their signature win on November 6 when hammering Florida for a 40-17 victory.

North Carolina vs. South Carolina: 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl TV info

Game date: Thursday, December 30th

Game time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

North Carolina enters as a nine-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 58.5.