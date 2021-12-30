What channel is Purdue vs. Tennessee on and what is game time for 2021 Music City Bowl

The Tennessee Volunteers and Purdue Boilermakers will both be looking to cap their season off on a high note as they meet in Nashville for the Music City Bowl on December 30. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

The Vols (7-5, 4-4 SEC) looked a whole lot better than people thought they were going to in the first year of the Josh Heupel era. Hendon Hooker has taken the reigns of the Tennessee offense and has helped turn it into a top-10 unit on that side of the ball. The group is averaging nearly 40 points per game. They seemed to get better and better as the year went on as well, scoring a total of 105 points in their final two contests.

Purdue is and always will be a strange team. The run game is not a highlight for this group, but QB Aidan O’Connell has been efficient throwing the ball to his pass-catchers. Specifically, David Bell has been an animal for the Boilermakers, racking up 93 catches for 1286 yards and six touchdowns. Bell has already declared for the NFL Draft, but he still hasn’t announced whether or not he’ll play in this game. If he’s out, it could be a long day for the Boilermakers.

Purdue vs. Tennessee: 2021 Music City Bowl TV info

Game date: Thursday, December 30th

Game time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Tennessee enters as a 5.5 point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set high at 64.5