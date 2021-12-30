What channel is Michigan State vs. Pitt on and what is game time for 2021 Peach Bowl

The Michigan State Spartans and Pittsburgh Panthers square off in the 2021 Peach Bowl, with both teams hoping to end a strong season with a bowl victory. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 30. The game will air on ESPN.

Panthers star quarterback Kenny Pickett and Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III will not play in this game, which takes away some of the appeal for casual college football fans.

Michigan State was a CFP contender at one point in the season before losses to Purdue and Ohio State derailed that dream. Payton Thorne will hope to showcase his chops as a quarterback after taking a backseat to Walker during the season.

Nick Patti will get the start over Pickett for the Panthers, who achieved the ACC conference title for the first time in program history. The Panthers also sport a strong defense, which has been an underrated part of this team with Pickett taking most of the headlines.

Michigan State vs. Pitt: 2021 Peach Bowl TV info

Game date: Thursday, December 30th

Game time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Michigan State is a 3-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook and -140 on the moneyline. Pitt is +120 on the moneyline, with the total set at 55.5.