What channel is Wisconsin vs. Arizona State on and what is game time for 2021 Las Vegas Bowl

The Wisconsin Badgers and Arizona State Sun Devils will close out their 2021 season with a late-night matchup in the Las Vegas Bowl from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday. Neither team reached expectations during the regular season, but the bottom did not fall out as both will look to secure a nine-win season. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 30. The game will air on ESPN.

Wisconsin (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) got off to a 1-3 start before winning seven consecutive matchups to put themselves in a good position to win the Big Ten West, but the Badgers fell flat in a regular season finale loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. True freshman Braelon Allen emerged as the next great Wisconsin running back, and the Badgers rank No. 1 defensively in yards per play against FBS opponents.

Arizona State (8-4, 6-3 Pac-12) was a trendy pick to contend in the Pac-12, but the program was loaded with distractions from an NCAA investigation that took a few assistant coaches out of their roles during fall camp. The Sun Devils were basically a one-man show offensively with Rachaad White, but he opted out of this game, and so did his backup Deamonte Trayanum. Arizona State will be without their top defensive player with linebacker Darien Butler and top two corners Chase Lucas and Jack Jones.

Wisconsin vs. Arizona State: 2021 Las Vegas Bowl TV info

Game date: Thursday, December 30th

Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Wisconsin is a 6-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -225 moneyline odds, making Arizona State a +185 underdog. The over/under is set at 41.