Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Arizona State live stream, game time, odds, how to watch, more

The Wisconsin Badgers and Arizona State Sun Devils will look to close out the 2021 season with a victory in the Las Vegas Bowl from Allegiant Stadium on Thursday night. Neither program would consider an 8-4 regular season a success, but a strong showing in the Las Vegas Bowl could be important for several players on the roster looking ahead to an important offseason.

Live stream info, start time,

You can watch Wisconsin vs. Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Thursday, December 30th at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

Odds: Point Spread, Totals, Moneyline

Point spread: Wisconsin -6

Point Total: 41

Moneyline: Wisconsin -225, Arizona State +185

Las Vegas Bowl Betting splits

Wisconsin: (74% of handle, 85% percent of bets)

Arizona State: (26% of handle, 15% percent of bets)

Best Bet

Pick: Wisconsin -6

Arizona State has all sorts of opt outs in this matchup including their do-it-all running back Rachaad White in addition to linebacker Darien Butler, who is the team’s top defensive player. The Sun Devils ran the ball a ton this season, but no team has found success running against Wisconsin all year long. Meanwhile, the Badgers true freshman Braelon Allen will be fresh and ready for a huge workload on Thursday night as he continues to prove he’s the next great Wisconsin tailback.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/MI/PA/WV), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA) or Call or Text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789. 21+ (18+ NH). NJ/PA/WV/IA/IN/CO/IL/TN/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.