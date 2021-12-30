Duke’s Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. South Carolina live stream, game time, odds, how to watch, more

The North Carolina Tar Heels and South Carolina Gamecocks needed every victory to reach a bowl game in 2021, and they will close out their season in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The 6-6 record for both teams were very different as this is considered a major disappointment for North Carolina especially in a down year for the Clemson Tigers in the ACC, while South Carolina should be excited for the future in Year 1 under Shane Beamer.

Live stream info, start time,

You can watch North Carolina vs. South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Thursday, December 30th at 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN. You can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

Odds: Point Spread, Totals, Moneyline

Point spread: North Carolina -9

Point Total: 58.5

Moneyline: North Carolina -335, South Carolina +260

Duke’s Mayo Bowl Betting splits

North Carolina: (60% of handle, 64% percent of bets)

South Carolina: (40% of handle, 36% percent of bets)

Best Bet

Pick: South Carolina +9

The Tar Heels went 2-4 in their final six games against Power 5 opponents, and the two wins came by three points in wins over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Miami Hurricanes. North Carolina was dangerously close to losing each of their final six games against quality programs, and South Carolina is a quality program. The Gamecocks may not win, but they’re not nearly double-digit points worse than the Tar Heels especially in a game where they should have the motivational edge.

