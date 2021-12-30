Music City Bowl: Purdue vs. Tennessee live stream, game time, odds, how to watch, more

Fans of the Tennessee Volunteers and Purdue Boilermakers should be proud of what their favorite teams accomplished during the 2021 regular season, and they will look to close it out with a Music City Bowl win on Thursday afternoon from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The Vols haven’t had much of an offense in recent seasons, but they were fun to watch in Year 1 under Josh Heupel. Meanwhile, Purdue will look for their first nine-win season since 2003.

Live stream info, start time,

You can watch Purdue vs. Tennessee in the Music City Bowl on Thursday, December 30th at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

Odds: Point Spread, Totals, Moneyline

Point spread: Tennessee -6

Point Total: 65.5

Moneyline: Tennessee -220, Purdue +180

Music City Bowl Betting splits

Purdue: (16% of handle, 41% percent of bets)

Tennessee: (84% of handle, 59% percent of bets)

Best Bet

Pick: Tennessee -6

Purdue will be without their best player on both sides of the ball as defensive end George Karlaftis opted out of the Music City Bowl, and so did wide receiver David Bell. Tennessee has an offensive advantage as they rank No. 18 in yards per play against FBS opponents, while Purdue checks in at No. 62 in that category despite throwing the ball on 61.2% of offensive snaps, the sixth highest rate nationally. The Volunteers will roll and be looked at as a trendy breakout team heading into 2022.

