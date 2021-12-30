When is the 2022 Citrus Bowl?

A pair of top-25 programs will get together for the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day when the No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes take on the No. 22 Kentucky Wildcats from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC.

Iowa (10-3, 7-2 Big Ten) is as one-sided of a team as you’ll find in college football with a very good defense and an offense that can be incredibly difficult to watch. The Hawkeyes rank among the best in the country defensively in yards per play against FBS opponents, while their offense ranks as one of the worst. Iowa won an underwhelming Big Ten West, but the Hawkeyes were dominated by the Michigan Wolverines 42-3 in the conference title game.

Kentucky (9-3, 5-3 SEC) claimed the No. 2 spot in the SEC East, and the floor continues to rise for this program under Mark Stoops. The Wildcats’ strengths came on offense this season especially with their running game that was among the best nationally in yards per rush attempt. Kentucky has a significant offensive advantage in this matchup with a full regular season sample size.

Citrus Bowl info: Iowa vs. Kentucky

Date: Saturday, January 1st

Kick off time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: Kentucky -3