When is the 2022 Fiesta Bowl?

The Fiesta Bowl will feature a pair of 11-win programs when the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys on New Year’s Day from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Notre Dame (11-1) outperformed expectations in what was expected to be a down year for the program’s standards with their lone loss coming to the Cincinnati Bearcats in early October. The Fighting Irish will have a new look on the sideline with Marcus Freeman taking over as the head coach after Brian Kelly unsuccessfully tried to bring him to the LSU Tigers to be his defensive coordinator.

Oklahoma State (11-2, 8-1 Big 12) knocked off their in-state rival Oklahoma Sooners in the regular season finale to reach the conference championship game where they fell a yard short of beating the Baylor Bears. The Cowboys had their struggles offensively this season and relied on their rushing attack, but they made up for it with one of the best defenses in the country statistically to guide Oklahoma State to their first 11-win season in a decade.

Fiesta Bowl info

Date: Saturday, January 1st

Kick off time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: Notre Dame -2.5