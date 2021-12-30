When is the 2022 Rose Bowl?

In a sport built on tradition, the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day is about as college football as it gets. The No. 11 Utah Utes are playing in this matchup for the first time in program history, and they will take on the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday in Pasadena, California. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Utah (10-3, 8-1 Pac-12) crushed the Oregon Ducks twice in three weeks with the second matchup coming in the Pac-12 Championship Game. The Utes won six games in a row to get to this spot, and they have a very balanced team, ranking inside the top 25 in yards per play on both sides of the ball against FBS opponents.

Ohio State (10-2, 8-1 Big Ten) expects national champions every season, so a spot in the Rose Bowl isn’t enough to satisfy the fan base or the players considering a few of their stars already said they will not participate. The Buckeyes had their College Football Playoff hopes crushed in the regular season finale with a loss to the Michigan Wolverines, and we’ll see how motivated the rest of the roster will be to get a Rose Bowl win.

Rose Bowl info: Ohio State vs. Utah

Date: Saturday, January 1st

Kick off time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: Ohio State -4