When is the 2022 Sugar Bowl?

The New Year’s Day college football slate will end with the Sugar Bowl when the No. 7 Baylor Bears match up against the No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday night from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Kickoff is set for 8:45 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Baylor (11-2, 7-2 Big 12) is in a great position as a program moving forward with Dave Aranda leading the charge at head coach, and the Bears beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys to win a conference championship in their last time out. Baylor won that game without their starting quarterback Gerry Bohanon, who is expected to return to the field for the Sugar Bowl.

Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2 SEC) fans should also be excited for where their program is headed as Lane Kiffin is doing a tremendous job in Year 2 with the Rebels. Quarterback Matt Corral is projected to be a first round pick in the NFL Draft, but he will suit up for his final college football game on Saturday night looking to improve his already incredible numbers.

Sugar Bowl info: Baylor vs. Ole Miss

Date: Saturday, January 1st

Kick off time: 8:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: Ole Miss -1