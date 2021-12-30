When is the 2021 Orange Bowl?

The second of the two College Football Playoff semifinal games will take place on Friday night when the Michigan Wolverines take on the Georgia Bulldogs the Orange Bowl from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. In a perfect world, a matchup with this much significance would not go up against New Year’s Eve festivities, but we do not live in a perfect world.

Michigan (12-1, 8-1 Big Ten) won the Big Ten for the first time in more than 15 years when they knocked off the Ohio State Buckeyes to reach the conference title where the Wolverines smoked the Iowa Hawkeyes. Michigan has a top 10 defense nationally, and they run the ball a ton on offense.

Georgia (12-1, 9-0 SEC) ran through the regular season undefeated, but they had all sorts of issues against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship, putting an end to the “best defense of all time” discussion. It’s strange to see a team that’s been this dominant have some questions at quarterback, but former walk-on Stetson Bennett will get the start for Georgia over former 5-star recruit JT Daniels.

Orange Bowl info: Michigan vs. Georgia

Date: Friday, December 31st

Kick off time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Current spread on DraftKings Sportsbook: Georgia -7.5