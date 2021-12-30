Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, December 30

The NBA has a stunted Thursday night slate on December 30th, with just four games taking place across the league. The action tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET with Bucks vs. Magic, 76ers vs. Nets, and Cavaliers vs. Wizards all tipping at the same time. The late game tips at 9:30 p.m. ET with the Warriors vs. Nuggets playing the second game in their back-to-back series.

Even with just four games being played, there are still plenty of players in action, which means we need to look at some of the best player prop options ahead of tonight’s contests. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Andrew Wiggins, over 5.5 rebounds (+115)

Wiggins recently just cleared health and safety protocols in time for the Warriors’ game against the Nuggets on Tuesday. He grabbed eight boards in that contest and will have to continue to step up on the glass in the absence of the team’s leading rebounder Draymond Green. That’s four games in a row for Wiggins with at least five rebounds, as he’s averaged an even five RPG for the Dubs in December. Take the over for Wiggins on rebounds especially as he’s priced at a plus for tonight’s rematch against the Nuggets.

Joel Embiid, over 26.5 points (-120)

You can’t really go wrong when picking almost any stat for Joel Embiid, but he’s been an unstoppable scorer lately and should get some attention in the points column. His season average is 26 PPG, but in December he’s bumped that up to 28.8. He’s scored 36 in both of his last appearances, and has scored at least 32 in four of his last five. Sure the Sixers are going up against a tough Nets team, but he dropped 32 points the last time they met on December 16th. Expect the Sixers to feed the ball to Embiid as much as possible to take him over 26 points in this one.

James Harden, over 9.5 assists (-120)

Harden is second in the league for assists per game, averaging 9.8 per game so far this season. He’s up to 11.3 APG in December alone, with only two games this month coming in under 10 assists. He wasn’t on the court the last time the Nets played the Sixers, but he’s coming off a season-high 15 assists in their win over the Clippers on Monday, making that three straight games where he’s hit double digits in that column. It’s a relatively easy bet, and worth putting money on even when it’s priced at a minus.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.