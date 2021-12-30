Full list of Week 17 straight-up picks with confidence levels

It’s Week 17 and for the first time in a long time, it’s not the final week of the season. The NFL added a game to each team’s schedule, which means Week 18 is when we wrap things up. This will be a wild week for the playoff picture. We could see some divisions sewn up, and either we’ll see some clarity in the wild card picture or Week 18 will bring chaos.

In the meantime, we’re back with straight-up picks for Week 17 of the regular season. We pick each game’s winner, and then slot the picks based on confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicates a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win.

Last week was a pretty mediocre week as I finished 9-7 for the 16-game slate. I was 1-1 on my high confidence picks thanks to the Chargers stunning loss to the Texans. I was 3-2 at medium, 3-3 at low, and 2-1 on no confidence picks

High confidence

Bucs over Jets

Patriots over Jaguars

Bills over Falcons

49ers over Texans

Medium confidence

Titans over Dolphins

Colts over Raiders

Chargers over Broncos

Seahawks over Lions

Cowboys over Cardinals

Packers over Vikings

Low confidence

Washington over Eagles***

Bengals over Chiefs***

Bears over Giants

Rams over Ravens

Saints over Panthers

No confidence

Steelers over Browns***

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.