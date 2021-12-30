 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of Week 17 straight-up picks with confidence levels

We make picks for all 16 NFL games with levels of confidence ahead of Week 17.

By David Fucillo
Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals huddles with his team in the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

It’s Week 17 and for the first time in a long time, it’s not the final week of the season. The NFL added a game to each team’s schedule, which means Week 18 is when we wrap things up. This will be a wild week for the playoff picture. We could see some divisions sewn up, and either we’ll see some clarity in the wild card picture or Week 18 will bring chaos.

In the meantime, we’re back with straight-up picks for Week 17 of the regular season. We pick each game’s winner, and then slot the picks based on confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicates a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win.

Last week was a pretty mediocre week as I finished 9-7 for the 16-game slate. I was 1-1 on my high confidence picks thanks to the Chargers stunning loss to the Texans. I was 3-2 at medium, 3-3 at low, and 2-1 on no confidence picks

High confidence

Bucs over Jets
Patriots over Jaguars
Bills over Falcons
49ers over Texans

Medium confidence

Titans over Dolphins
Colts over Raiders
Chargers over Broncos
Seahawks over Lions
Cowboys over Cardinals
Packers over Vikings

Low confidence

Washington over Eagles***
Bengals over Chiefs***
Bears over Giants
Rams over Ravens
Saints over Panthers

No confidence

Steelers over Browns***

