Full list of Week 17 straight-up picks with confidence levels

It’s Week 17 and for the first time in a long time, it’s not the final week of the season. The NFL added a game to each team’s schedule, which means Week 18 is when we wrap things up. This will be a wild week for the playoff picture. We could see some divisions sewn up, and either we’ll see some clarity in the wild card picture or Week 18 will bring chaos.
In the meantime, we’re back with straight-up picks for Week 17 of the regular season. We pick each game’s winner, and then slot the picks based on confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicates a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win.
Last week was a pretty mediocre week as I finished 9-7 for the 16-game slate. I was 1-1 on my high confidence picks thanks to the Chargers stunning loss to the Texans. I was 3-2 at medium, 3-3 at low, and 2-1 on no confidence picks
High confidence
Bucs over Jets
Patriots over Jaguars
Bills over Falcons
49ers over Texans
Medium confidence
Titans over Dolphins
Colts over Raiders
Chargers over Broncos
Seahawks over Lions
Cowboys over Cardinals
Packers over Vikings
Low confidence
Washington over Eagles***
Bengals over Chiefs***
Bears over Giants
Rams over Ravens
Saints over Panthers
No confidence
Steelers over Browns***
