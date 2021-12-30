NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, December 30

With just four games on the slate for Thursday night in NBA action, it may seem a little tough to pick the best lineup especially with so many players missing with injuries and COVID-19 protocols. Rest assured, there are still plenty of players to choose from to maximize your DFS lineup. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Daniel Gafford, Washington Wizards, $5,000

Gafford has had a great run as of late, putting in a 36.25 fantasy point performance on Tuesday against the Miami Heat. He dropped 16 points and grabbed 11 boards in his third double-double of December. He’s averaged just over 24 DKFP per game through his last 10 outings, a full point over his season-long average. He’s not the most consistent scorer from a fantasy standpoint, but with the Wizards missing several key players, it should give him more room to step up and turn in another great performance against the Cavs tonight.

Nic Claxton, Brooklyn Nets, $4,900

If you’re looking for more options at center, Nic Claxton is another big man value play that won’t eat up too much of your salary cap. He’s been fantastic in the two games he’s played since clearing COVID-19 protocols, putting up 29 DKFP against the Lakers, followed by 32.75 DKFP in their win over the Clippers. Even with the return of LaMarcus Aldridge (protocols), Claxton should still see a good amount of minutes and put up a good amount of fantasy points, making him worth looking at for any DFS lineup.

Facundo Campazzo, Denver Nuggets, $4,100

Campazzo got his first start of the season on Tuesday when Monte Morris (knee) was sidelined for the first time this season. Campazzo went for just five points, four rebounds, and seven assists, but he racked up 26 fantasy points through 32 minutes in the process. Even with Morris in the picture, Campazzo is generally a good value play, as he’s scored over 20 DKFP in eight of his last 10 games. With his salary at just $4,100, it’s almost a price you can’t refuse for that kind of consistent return.