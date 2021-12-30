NFL Survivor pool, Week 17: Strategy and safe, value, trap picks

The NFL has a chance to settle all but one playoff spot this weekend. It’s unlikely we reach that, but there’s a chance based on various clinching scenarios. This is notable for those of you somehow still alive in NFL Survivor pools.

There’s a host of heavy favorites playing this weekend, with the Bills, Patriots, Bucs, and 49ers all sitting as double digit favorites over their opponents. The Bills and Bucs are also looking like double digit favorites in Week 18, but that depends on what their playoff situation looks like. If the Bills clinch the AFC East this week and the Chiefs win, Buffalo cannot clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC. If the Packers clinch the top seed in the NFC this weekend, Tampa Bay will be playing for nothing more than seeds 2 through 4.

The league moved to only one team in each conference getting a bye, which makes for reduces the value of some Week 18 games. If you are looking to roll the dice and still have the Bucs or Bills available, that is something to consider this week.

On to our strategy for Week 17. DK Nation is here to help with a look at safe choices, value choices, and potential traps.

Safest picks

Bills over Falcons

Patriots over Jaguars

Bucs over Jets

49ers over Texans

There’s some seriously one-sided matchups this weekend and with only two weeks left, it’s soon time to empty out the quiver of teams.

Best value picks

Patriots over Jaguars

49ers over Texans

The Bills and Bucs could offer some Week 18 value depending on what they’ve each clinched by then. The Bills seem more likely to have something to play for in the final week than the Bucs.

Trap pick

Saints over Panthers

Packers over Vikings

I think both favorites win, but this is not the week to risk divisional matchups.