Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Nets on Thursday

The Philadelphia 76ers (18-16) will pay a visit to the Brooklyn Nets (23-9) on Thursday night in their third of four meetings this season. The Nets won both of the previous meetings 114-109 and 114-105.

The Sixers are coming off two straight wins against the Wizards and the Raptors, while the Nets also won their last two straight, taking down both LA teams on the road. The Nets are favored to win by five points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re -200 on the moneyline while the Sixers are +170. The point total is set at 221.5.

Brooklyn only has three players currently in COVID-19 protocols: David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards, and Day’Ron Sharpe. Kyrie Irving is nearing a return but still listed as out, and Joe Harris (ankle) will also be sidelined. Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge both cleared protocols and are expected to play.

The 76ers only have Danny Green and Shake Milton in COVID-19 protocols, while Andre Drummond cleared protocols on Wednesday and should be available for tonight’s contest.

76ers vs. Nets, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets -5 (-105)

While both teams are able to put a nearly full-strength squad on the floor, it will be a battle as the 76ers look to get revenge for the last two losses to the Nets. Kevin Durant hasn’t played a game since the last time the Nets played the Sixers back on December 16th, when he went for 34 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists. Joel Embiid has been huge for the Sixers since his return from COVID-19 protocols in late November, averaging 28.8 points and 11.5 rebounds per game in December.

The Nets haven’t been great ATS at home, going 4-11-1 this season at Barclays Center. Philly is 11-9 ATS on the road, and 15-19 ATS overall this season. However, the Nets have one of the most explosive offenses in the league, and with KD back in the lineup, it’ll be tough for the 76ers to keep them at bay. Brooklyn’s wins are by double-digit margins more often than not, and given how the last game between these two sides turned out, take the Nets to win and cover at home.

Over/Under: Over 221.5 (-110)

Both teams have elite scorers on their side and are capable of turning in high scores. The Nets are averaging 113 points per game through their last three while the Sixers are at 109 per game. Given that both sides will have their stars available on the court, expect this one to go over the total.

